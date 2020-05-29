MCO administrative control over Jalan Pudu ends

KUALA LUMPUR: The movement control order (MCO) implemented under administrative control in areas around Jalan Pudu here will end tonight, Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim said.

With the administrative control lifted, he said police would reopen the areas and remove the barbed wire fencing installed along the roads later tonight.

“Yes, the administrative control measures at Jalan Pudu will be over tonight as agreed in the Kuala Lumpur Crisis Management Centre meeting today, on the advice of the health ministry (MoH),” he told Bernama today.

Mazlan said even though there would be no more administrative control, the police as well as MoH officials would continue to monitor the area.

Meanwhile, a check on the area by Bernama today, found the situation around Jalan Pudu peaceful and calm, while residents in the area were seen wearing face masks and practising social distancing.

In fact, those living in the area could already foresee that the administrative control would be over soon after seeing that tents set up by the authorities being dismantled and removed.

On May 15, Bernama reported that residents in the area were urged to undergo Covid-19 screening while the armed forces had installed barbed wire fencing, from D’Majestic Place up to the intersection of Jalan Pasar/Jalan Pudu and Jalan Landak, in efforts to contain the disease transmission there.

