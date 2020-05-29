Petrol up 5 sen, diesel increases by 10 sen

PETALING JAYA: Petrol and diesel prices will increase by 5 sen and 10 sen, respectively, at midnight, the finance ministry announced.

RON95 will sell at RM1.43 per litre, while RON97 will retail at RM1.73 per litre. Diesel will retail at RM1.61 per litre.

The rates are effective until June 5.

The ministry said the rise in prices is due to the increase in refined product prices in line with the global crude oil prices.

“The government will continue to monitor the impact of global crude oil price change and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people are looked after,” it said.

