PR1MA sets aside RM28 mil as compensation for late delivery of homes

PETALING JAYA: PR1MA has allocated RM28 million to compensate buyers for the late delivery of their homes as per their sale and purchase agreements.

Its acting CEO, Mohd Nazri Md Shariff, said the company is determined to fulfil its obligations to pay the liquidated damages for delay.

“We have allocated RM28 million so far,” he said in a video recording while providing an update on the PR1MA project in Rantau, Negeri Sembilan, which has not been completed.

The compensation will apply to this project as well.

The Rantau PR1MA Residency project was scheduled to be completed in January 2019.

“We know many are eager to move into their new homes in Rantau and have been waiting for a long time.

“We are working to ensure the project is continued as soon as possible, taking into account that the quality of the homes must be of a high calibre.”

Nazri said PR1MA was in the process of appointing contractors to continue work on the Rantau PR1MA Residency.

Last April, FMT reported that some 600 buyers of the project were disappointed and worried over the delays.

Nazri today said the project will be completed a year after work resumes.

He also apologised to the buyers and appealed to them to give him a chance to prove the houses could be delivered to them.

As of April 2020, Nazri said PR1MA had handed over keys to 5,472 buyers in 16 projects in Kuala Lumpur, Sarawak, Perak and Johor.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



