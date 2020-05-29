Sandakan cops nab 8 after woman cheated of RM355,000 in Macau scam

SANDAKAN: Police have arrested seven men and one woman for allegedly cheating a woman here of RM355,000 in a Macau scam.

Sandakan district police chief Mohd Azhar Hamin said the suspects, aged between 26 and 51, were picked up in several operations in the district over the past two days.

Police also seized eight mobile phones, 46 ATM cards, cash amounting to RM7,138, a company stamp and seven SIM cards.

“The victim, who is a clerk in a private company here, received a telephone call on April 27 telling her she had committed an offence by sending an illegal item via post.

“She was asked to contact a police station in Ipoh and transfer some money into several bank accounts to settle the case. The woman agreed to do so,” he said in a statement here today.

The woman lodged a report at the Sandakan police station on May 14 when she realised that she had been conned.

Azhar said all the suspects have been remanded.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



