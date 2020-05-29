Selat Klang rep compounded RM1,000 for violating CMCO

SHAH ALAM: Selat Klang assemblyman Abdul Rashid Asari has been slapped with a RM1,000 compound for hosting an Aidilfitri gathering of more than 20 people.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said the order to impose the compound was issued by the deputy public prosecutor today after Rashid was found to have violated standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“Police will contact Rashid and ask him to be present at the Shah Alam district police headquarters to be issued the compound letter,” he told reporters here today.

Baharudin said based on investigations, the guests present at the official residence of the exco member in Section 7 during the Aidilfitri celebrations were Rashid’s supporters.

However, he said Rashid who is also chairman of Selangor PPBM did not expect the number of people who attended the gathering to exceed the number of invited guests.

Investigations into the case are being conducted according to Regulation 7(1) of the The Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations (No 6) 2020.

Last Wednesday, a photograph went viral on social media showing Rashid with more than 20 people outside a house during the recent Aidilfitri celebrations.

Internet users subsequently questioned whether the SOPs applied to VIPs.

