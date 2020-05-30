First batch of illegals to be sent home to Indonesia on June 6

PUTRAJAYA: The first batch of illegal immigrants from Indonesia will be sent home on June 6.

This will involve 2,189 Indonesians from various depots in Peninsula Malaysia and Sarawak and 672 from Sabah, Senior Minister (Security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said 450 illegals will be sent through flights to Jakarta, Medan and Surabaya from Sabah.

On June 10, another 445 illegals will be flown home to Jakarta, Medan and Surabaya.

A total of 1,294 illegals will be sent by ship on June 22.

The second phase will involve sending home 2,623 illegals. This is expected to take place in two months.

Ismail said Covid-19 tests will be carried out before these illegals are sent home. Those who test positive will be treated here first.

Ismail said representatives from the Indonesian embassy will be allowed to be present when these Covid-19 tests are conducted on their citizens. They will also be allowed to visit their citizens being detained, he added.

Ismail said the Cambodian government had also agreed to take their citizens detained at immigration depots.

Ismail said the Indonesian illegal immigrants are being sent back after discussions by Wisma Putra with the Indonesian embassy here.

So far, Ismail said medical swabs on 4,807 illegal immigrants from the three depots in Bukit Jalil, Semenyih and Sepang had been completed.

These showed that 385 of the illegals were positive for Covid-19.

Another 37 are still awaiting results. An officer from Semenyih depot was also tested positive.

“All of them have been sent to quarantine centres and the low-risk Covid-19 treatment centre at MAEPS, in Serdang,” he said, referring to the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang.

Ismail said operations to hunt down illegal immigrants nationwide will continue.

This comes despite pressure from human rights activists not to do so as these illegal immigrants may avoid seeking medical treatment for fear of being detained.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



