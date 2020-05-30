In leaked audio, Muhyiddin said to entice Umno with govt posts

PETALING JAYA: PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin wanted to entice Umno leaders to join his party with promises of positions on the Cabinet and GLCs, according to an unconfirmed audio recording making the rounds.

The recording was purportedly made at the PPBM Supreme Council meeting on Feb 23, a day before Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister and as chairman of PPBM, causing the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

According to the recording, Muhyiddin had encouraged PPBM leaders to try to convince Umno MPs to switch sides. PPBM would be the largest Malay party in the government if they succeeded, he purportedly said.

FMT is awaiting a response from Muhyiddin’s press secretary.

According to the recording, Muhyiddin had said: “If they know a new government is going to be formed with Umno, why not tell them join us now rather than later? I think if we do that… 10, 20 people… Najib and his gang… and we give them positions… if not ministers, then chairmen of GLCs.

“They might not want to be left out. Rather than stay now and become opposition, they want to be a part of the government.”

The meeting was held before the so-called Sheraton Move, in which MPs from Umno, PAS, PPBM and some from PKR gathered at the Sheraton hotel in Petaling Jaya, which led to the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government.

PPBM pulled out of PH after Mahathir resigned the next day, after which the Yang di-Pertuan Agong exercising his constitutional functions, appointed Muhyiddin as prime minister.

