Increasing number of drink driving cases cause for alarm, says PM

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has expressed deep concern over the number of drink driving cases so far this year which have nearly matched the total reported last year.

Citing police statistics, he said there had been 21 road accidents involving drunken drivers so far, with eight deaths.

In comparison, there were only 23 cases reported last year.

He said the transport ministry had been instructed to formulate amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987 for heavier punishment for individuals found driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“I have been informed that the amendments to the act will be finalised by mid-June before they are brought to the Dewan Rakyat to be tabled at the next sitting.

“It is hoped that the amendments to the act will be able to set heavier and fairer mandatory punishment for drunk drivers who cause hurt and even death,” he said in a statement today.

This comes after a spate of incidents involving intoxicated drivers, including a man who was killed earlier this week when a car driven by a motorist, believed to be drunk, went against the flow of traffic and collided into him in Kuantan.

On May 3, a policeman on duty at a roadblock at the Kajang Selatan toll plaza on the Lebuhraya Kajang-Seremban (Lekas) died after being hit by a four-wheel-drive vehicle driven by a man believed to have been intoxicated.

Yesterday, Petaling Jaya police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said a courier company employee was killed and his colleague injured after a car driven by a man under the influence of alcohol crashed into their machine at Km34.2 of the Federal Highway at 6am.

The victims were using the motorcycle lane along the highway.

Ezanee said the car driver, aged 22, was an undergraduate at a local institute of higher learning.

