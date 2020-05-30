Kadazan news section falls victim to ‘virus’ blues

KOTA KINABALU: With Kaamatan festivities cut down because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kadazan Dusun Murut community has suffered another loss to another “virus”.

The Page 4 native language section of the Daily Express newspaper is being suspended, for the first time since the paper’s inception in 1963.

Page 4 is the oldest surviving news section in the Kadazan Dusun Murut (KDM) language.

The paper’s editor-in-chief, James Sarda, said the section was suspended partly because of cutbacks due to falling advertising revenue, a “virus” which was been affecting the media industry in Malaysia.

He said the section would return when the situation improves. “For the time being, we are putting it on hold. We have to cut costs. But once the situation picks up, we hope to restart the page again,” he said.

Sarda said the paper also had to cut down on the number of pages to cut costs as a result of the direct effect of the Covid-19 crisis. Previously, New Sabah Times was also forced to stop printing to focus on online publishing due to the Covid-19 situation.

