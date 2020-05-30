Make virtual court hearings permanent for certain cases, say Sabah lawyers

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Law Society has expressed support for virtual court hearings, saying they should be made permanent.

Its president Roger Chin said the Sabah and Sarawak courts have conducted online hearings for many years.

“These initiatives have greatly benefitted the administration of justice in Sabah. The process is more convenient and the cost is much lower for parties and lawyers.

“The SLS is glad that such initiatives have now been recognised and taken account of by the Palace of Justice,” he said in a statement here today.

The Chief Justice’s Office has asked for feedback from lawyers on a proposal to amend the Rules of the Court of Appeal and the Rules of the Federal Court in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The proposals include remote hearings instead of requiring proceedings to be in a physical courtroom. There is also provision for hearings to be broadcast so that the public may be kept informed.

Court hearings in Malaysia were suspended from March 18 to May 13 after the government imposed restrictions on public activities to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Chin said he is not advocating an entire shift to virtual hearings, adding that certain factors need consideration before such hearings can be allowed.

For instance, they need the consent of the parties involved, the prevalence of communicable diseases or similar factors, difficulties of the parties to travel, and the nature of such hearings, he said.

“The SLS is firm in the belief that virtual hearings will ultimately enhance the administration of justice, contrary to the doubts expressed by others,” he said.

