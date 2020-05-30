Muhyiddin ‘disappointed’ but wishes Dr M ‘good luck’

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has asked PPBM members to be patient after the membership of Dr Mahathir Mohamad and four others was nullified by the party yesterday.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page today, he said the five were not sacked from the party but their actions saw their membership immediately nullified.

“I did not take immediate action even though there were a lot of people urging action against them earlier.

“I want to be fair to all parties and want to make sure that any action taken must be in line with the party’s constitution,” he said.

Muhyiddin, who has declared himself as acting PPBM chairman, said he believes PPBM will continue to grow in strength as the party has faced a lot of challenges “from the time I had set it up”.

He advised members not to fight for any individual but for religion, race and country.

“Of course, we are disappointed with the choices made by Dr Mahathir for not being with us,” he said, adding that the former prime minister, his son Mukhriz, Maszlee Malik, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Amiruddin Hamzah had chosen to work with Pakatan Harapan.

“If that is what Tun wishes, I wish his best of luck,” Muhyiddin said.

