No deaths as recoveries triple those of new infections

PUTRAJAYA: No new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported by the health ministry today, with the toll remaining at 115.

No deaths have been reported in Malaysia for the past seven days.

Thirty new cases were also reported, pushing the total number of those infected nationwide so far to 7,762, with 1,317 active cases.

Of the new patients, three were imported cases while 17 of the 27 local transmissions comprised foreigners.

At a press conference today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said nine patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with only two needing respiratory assistance.

He said 95 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far to 6,330.

