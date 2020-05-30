Police detain German man who went on cross-country walk

ARAU: A German man on a cross-country walk without a valid permit for interstate travel has been remanded for four days by police.

Arau district police chief Nanda Maarof said the 24-year-old man was arrested when he arrived on foot at a roadblock in Ulu Pauh, near here, at 12.45 pm, yesterday. He had been walking from the direction of Changloon.

“The man had a valid travel document but did not have an inter-state travel permit,” Nanda said. The man said that he wanted to go to Langkawi by taking the ferry at Kuala Perlis, near here, but claimed he was unaware that the country was under a conditional movement control order.

He said the German said he arrived in Malaysia via Kuala Lumpur International Airport on March 3, and had walked to Gerik, Perak, where he was stranded for two months before going to Perlis.

“Police have informed the German Embassy. The man will be taken for a Covid-19 screening test,” he said.

