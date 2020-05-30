RM1,500 fine on Sabah man who broke quarantine for 160km trip

KOTA KINABALU: A man from Kampung Cenderakasih here has been fined RM1,500 for breaking his quarantine order after he travelled to Kudat, over 160km from here.

The man, who had his identity withheld by the police, pleaded guilty at the magistrate’s court today and was slapped with the fine.

He also faces a five-month jail sentence if he fails to settle the fine.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Habibi Majinji said the man was arrested on May 28 on his return for violating his isolation order and exposing others to the virus infection.

“The suspect had been ordered to undergo home quarantine since May 8 as he was in close contact with a Covid-19 positive person.

“His quarantine was supposed to end on May 21,” he said.

Habibi said the hospital had informed him that his first test samples came out negative on May 18.

But the hospital requested that a second sample be taken from the man and an appointment was made on May 20 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital II here.

A day before his appointment, health authorities went to check on him at his house but found he was nowhere to be found.

A police report was made against him the same day.

Habibi said the man was believed to have travelled to Kampung Inderasan Laut in Kudat in the northern part of Sabah.

