RM2 mil allocated to build retaining wall after landslide hits 7 homes

KUALA LUMPUR: A sum of RM2 million has been allocated to build a retaining wall after a landslide hit seven houses in Taman Kelab Ukay, Bukit Antarabangsa here, said Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) had been directed to take immediate action to repair the affected area.

According to her, construction and repair works were expected to be completed within six months and residents had been directed to vacate their homes during the period.

“I have directed the contractors to start their work. The allocation has been approved immediately for MPAJ to do their work,” she told reporters after visiting the scene today.

The Ampang MP said residents affected by the landslide would be temporarily housed at the Hotel De Palma, Ampang.

“They will be given time to clear the house and firefighters will help them to shift the necessary things.”

Zuraida said the cost of accommodation at the hotel will be borne by here and Bukit Antarabangsa assemblyman Mohamed Azmin Ali. This is expected to cost RM3,000 a month for each family.

About 40 occupants of seven two-storey houses were ordered to vacate their homes following the landslide early this morning.

Azmin, meanwhile, said the relevant agencies would investigate the cause of the landslide as there was still soil movement in the area.

He said he was informed that work to improve the slopes in the area had already been offered to qualified contractors in March, but could not proceed due to the movement control order (MCO).

