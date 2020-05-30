SPM school leavers to know fate of applications to varsities on June 3

KUALA LUMPUR: The results of applications for admission to public tertiary education institutions by Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) school leavers will be announced on June 3, said the higher education ministry.

In a statement today, the ministry said that 205,972 UPUOnline applications were received for admission to public universities, teacher education institutes, matriculation colleges, polytechnics, community colleges and public skills training institutes for the 2020/2021 academic session.

Applicants can check through the UPUPocket 2.0 mobile application or via the links, http://jpt.umt.edu.my; http://jpt.ums.edu.my; https://jpt.unimas.my; https://jpt.utm.my; and http://jpt.uum.edu.my from noon on Wednesday.

The respective institutions will issue the offer letters to successful candidates and they are required to confirm their acceptance of the offer within the stipulated period.

“All offers are final and no changes will be allowed,” read the statement here today.

The ministry added that those who fail to get a placement at public universities, teacher education institutes and matriculation colleges have five working days to submit an online appeal via UPUOnline Rayuan at http://upu.moe.gov.my from June 3 to June 10, from noon to 5pm.

“Meanwhile, those who fail to get a placement at premier polytechnics, conventional polytechnics, METRO polytechnics, community colleges and skills training institutions, can appeal directly to the respective agencies.

“The policy for approval of appeals is made based on the vacancies at the respective public institutions after the intake of new students,” said the ministry’s statement.

The Department of Higher Education, via its student admission management division, will be operating its hotline from June 3 to 10, from 8.30am to 4pm, to enable the applicants to check and facilitate consultations.

Candidates can call 03-8870 8200 for assistance or send an email to [email protected] or surf relevant social media sites, namely Facebook at KEMASUKAN BPKP JPT, Twitter @TWT_UPU and Instagram @KEMASUKANBPKP.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



