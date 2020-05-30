Wisma Putra staff infected, Hishammuddin in home quarantine

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein is in voluntary home quarantine after a member of the minister’s staff was reported to be infected with Covid-19 yesterday.

A number of staff from various divisions in the ministry, including the minister’s office, who had been in close contact with the patient had been ordered to undergo Covid-19 screening.

“In addition, they will have to undergo the mandatory home quarantine for 14 days, starting today,” a ministry statement said.

An aide to Hishammuddin said it was not mandatory for the minister to be quarantined but Hishammaddin had decided he would do so.

The ministry said the infection was detected during a health screening of ministry staff. “Prior to the screening, the individual did not show any symptoms of fever, cold, cough or sore throat and the patient has been placed at the Sungai Buloh Hospital for further treatment,” the statement said.

