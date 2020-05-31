Azmin to lead talks with Singapore on resuming HSR project

PETALING JAYA: International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali said that he will be leading talks with the Singapore government on resuming the High-Speed Rail (HSR) project.

In a statement, Azmin said that both countries had agreed to resume discussions on the project in the near future.

“The discussions will encompass some of the proposed changes in the commercial and technical aspects of the project.

“This decision was arrived at after both sides mutually agreed to defer the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore HSR project to Dec 31.”

Previously, Singapore’s Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan had said the suspension of the 350km rail project had been extended beyond May 31.

He added it was Malaysia’s request to extend the suspension period to allow both sides to discuss the changes they have in mind.

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Pakatan Harapan may revive the HSR project but with a scaled-down version.

The 350km HSR line proposes to reduce travel time between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur to 90 minutes.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



