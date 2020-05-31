Bad eggs in pudding caused food poisoning, says exco man

KUALA TERENGGANU: Eggs that were two weeks beyond the expiry date were used to make the “puding buih” dessert which caused food poisoning in 99 people last week.

State executive councillor Alias Razak said the health department had shut down the petty trader’s kitchen for 14 days until June 7.

Last week, people in 20 families in Kuala Terengganu (77 patients ) and Marang (22 cases) came down with food poisoning, with some being admitted to hospital.

Alias said the state government would conduct a detailed study on hygiene for home-based food traders to prevent such occurrences in the future.

“Most of them do not have a business licence, they only cook at home and market it online, where we do not know how the food is handled and the level of hygiene practised by them. We have asked the health department to provide procedures so that the traders can generate income safely,” he said.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



