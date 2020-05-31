Badminton legend Tan Aik Mong succumbs to cancer

PETALING JAYA: Former national shuttler Tan Aik Mong died today following a battle with liver cancer. He was 70.

Aik Mong, who hails from Penang, was a singles and doubles player with the national squad for nine years from 1966.

His brother, Aik Huang, was All England champion in 1966, and a member of Malaysia’s Thomas Cup teams.

Aik Mong represented Malaysia in the 1970 Thomas Cup finals, won the 1971 Asian Championships title and was a medalist at two SEA Games, and placed third at the World invitational in 1971.

After retirement from competitive badminton, he became a coach to the Sidek brothers, namely Misbun, Jalani and Razif in the 1980s and was involved in training programmes of the Badminton Association of Malaysia.

In his professional life Aik Mong worked as a systems analyst and computer manager at two major companies and earned the nickname “the computer whiz”.

BAM president Mohamad Norza Zakaria said in a statement tonight that Aik Mong made an immense contribution to Malaysian badminton during his glory days in the 1960s and 70s.

“BAM wish to express our deepest condolences to the family of the late Tan Aik Mong over the passing of someone who has done so much for BAM and Malaysian badminton. He will be missed dearly by the badminton fraternity,” he said.

