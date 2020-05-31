Normal operating hours for bank ATMs

PETALING JAYA: The government has decided that bank automated teller machines (ATMs) can operate as usual, said Senior Minister (Security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

At present, ATMs are open only between 8am and 8pm.

“The government has already allowed banking operations to resume as usual but we find that ATMs are only opening till 8pm.”

Ismail said beginning tomorrow, the ATMs can operate as usual, according to the hours set by banks.

Meanwhile, Ismail said the government has received many requests from various businesses to open night markets and pre-wedding photography.

“For the night markets, I’ve asked the traders’ association to discuss the matter with the National Security Council and health ministry on standard operating procedures (SOPs).”

He said the request from the photographers will be discussed by the government.

Ismail also said the ban on interstate travel remains and will only be allowed if there is a death, critical illness in a family, for work, or to visit a spouse living in another state.

Even then, he said, this was not automatic and people still needed to apply for permission from the police.

The government, he said, was also discussing the issue of single adults wanting to visit their parents in other states.

“I understand they miss their parents. We are discussing this. Please give us some time to discuss when they should be allowed to travel again.”

On when the Malaysian league will be allowed to resume, Ismail said the Football Association of Malaysia could appeal to the government for reopening once the conditional movement control order (CMCO) is over.

“But FAM can start working on an SOP to submit along with their appeal,” he said, adding other football associations did not need to come up with their own SOPs as everything will be decided by the NSC at the central level.

