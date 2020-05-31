Declare assets or face action, Speaker reminds assembly members

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor assemblymen are required to formally inform the state assembly in writing if they need more time to submit their asset declaration forms or risk facing disciplinary action.

State assembly speaker Suhaizan Kaiat said those who would like to apply for more time to submit the forms should send their letters to him.

“Some have asked for a postponement but they just called on the phone, so I’ve asked for a letter and if there is a valid reason, we’ll consider. Send your letter first, then we’ll consider,” he said.

“If an assemblyman does not send any notice (form), it will be as if he has disobeyed the assembly’s decision and so leave himself open to disciplinary action,” he said after receiving the asset declaration forms from Johor opposition chief Aminolhuda Hassan, who is also state Pakatan Harapan head.

Suhaizan said he had also received forms from Perikatan Nasional assemblymen.

Aminolhuda, who is Parit Yaani assemblyman, said all 27 PH assemblymen, comprising 14 from DAP, nine from Amanah and four from PKR, had submitted their forms.

He said it was mandatory for the asset declaration forms to be submitted as the Johor state assembly had passed a motion on Dec 1, with the final day of submission being before June 1.

There are 56 seats in the Johor state assembly, with PN holding 29 seats and PH 27.

