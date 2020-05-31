Drunk senior citizen almost rams roadblock in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: An elderly man driving under the influence of alcohol nearly rammed his vehicle into a roadblock near Queensbay Mall, Bayan Baru, near here last night.

Southwest district police chief AA Anbalagan said several policemen manning the roadblock luckily managed to avoid the vehicle in the incident at 10.30pm.

“The 64-year-old, who lives in Taman Lip Sin here, was driving a Ford Fiesta from Queensbay Mall to the city centre.

“He was told to stop at a police roadblock under Ops Mabuk.

“But the driver refused to stop and kept on driving. He even nearly drove into the policemen on duty at the roadblock.

“Police managed to stop the car and apprehend him. The man acted aggressively and verbally abused the policemen,” he said here today.

He said the man was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol as his breath test reading was 218 microgrammes/100 millimetres. The permissible limit is 35 mg/100ml.

Anbalagan said the elderly man was taken to Bayan Lepas police station for a second screening and has been remanded for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 45A of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of alcohol. Any person found gulty of this offence can be fined between RM1,000 and RM6,000 and jailed up to 12 months.

He can also be charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing police from carrying out their duties, an offence that carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine of up to RM10,000 or both upon conviction.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



