Firemen monitoring Bukit Antarabangsa area hit by landslide

KUALA LUMPUR: The Fire and Rescue Department is conducting scheduled patrols at the site of the landslide along Jalan Kelab Ukay 4, Bukit Antarabangsa, here.

Its Selangor director Norazam Khamis said close monitoring will be done as a precautionary measure in view of the unpredictable weather of late.

“We will be at the scene if it rains for more than 30 minutes.

“Patrols will also be conducted in areas with slopes and those at risk of being hit by flash floods,” he told Bernama here today.

Checks at the site found that work to instal flat soil retaining metal pilings was still going on behind the Jalan Kelab Ukay 4 residential area.

Several affected residents were also seen packing their belongings.

All affected residents have been placed temporarily at Hotel De Palma Ampang here before choosing a place to stay for the next six months.

Some 40 occupants of the double-storey terrace houses were ordered to vacate their homes following the landslide early yesterday.

