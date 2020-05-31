Hamzah once labelled Muhyiddin as ‘power hungry’, claims Syed Saddiq

PUTRAJAYA: PPBM secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin once described Muhyiddin Yassin as a “power hungry” leader who wanted to topple Najib’s Razak’s administration, Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman claimed today.

He said Hamzah, who was then an Umno Supreme Council member, had told him Muhyiddin wanted to become the prime minister just before the last general election.

“That was why he (Muhyiddin) kept on attacking Najib,” he said at a press conference here.

Syed Saddiq, whose membership in PPBM was terminated on Thursday together with those of Dr Mahathir Mohamad, his son Mukhriz, Maszlee Malik and Amiruddin Hamzah, said Hamzah had also tried to “pull him out” of PPBM.

Noting that Hamzah was now holding “a powerful position” in the party, he reminded Muhyiddin that “he needs to know who his friends and foes are during his good and bad times”.

“You were labelled as someone who is power hungry,” the former youth and sports minister told the prime minister and PPBM president.

He said he was raising the issue as “PPBM was created for those who are willing to sacrifice personal rewards for the sake of better Malaysia”.

Hamzah joined PPBM in 2019 and was appointed secretary-general on March 26, 2020. Before that, the position was held by Marzuki Yahaya, who is seen as being aligned to Mahathir.

FMT is reaching out to Hamzah for his response.

