RM150 subsidy for each foreign worker sent for Covid-19 test

PETALING JAYA: The government will subsidise RM150 for each foreign worker sent for Covid-19 screening from tomorrow.

Human Resources Minister M Saravanan said these foreign workers must be Sosco (Social Security Organisation) contributors.

“In accordance with the government’s objective to ensure a safe and healthy workplace, the ministry will provide a subsidy to employers for the Covid-19 test, conducted under the Socso Prihatin screeening programme.

“This subsidy programme will utilise the previously approved RM200 million allocation from the government,” he said, adding companies can send their workers for tests at any clinics or hospitals approved by the health ministry.

Saravanan said foreign workers who work in the construction and security industries in the Klang Valley will be given priority for these Covid-19 tests.

“For workers not in the target group, the cost of Covid-19 screening should be borne by the employer to prevent the outbreak among workers in the country,” he said.

Previously, employers and business groups had urged the government to bear the cost of testing foreign workers for Covid-19, stating that they had already been badly affected by the crisis and ensuing movement control order.

The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) said it could cost companies over RM1 billion as there were more than two million legal foreign workers in Malaysia.

The government made it mandatory for foreign workers across the country to undergo Covid-19 screening following a spike in the number of foreign workers testing positive for the virus in Ampang.

