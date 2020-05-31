Sabah PPBM hopes Muhyiddin and Mahathir will patch up

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah PPBM has reaffirmed its full support of Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister and party president, while hoping a rift between Muhyiddin and Dr Mahathir Mohamad will be resolved.

The party’s Sabah leader, Hajiji Noor, said support for Muhyiddin was in line with the decision of a majority of the party’s leadership council on Feb 23 to withdraw from Pakatan Harapan.

Hajiji said it was obvious that Muhyiddin made the right move to leave the coaliton because it was based on the voices of the majority of party leadership.

The decision to leave PH culminated in Muhyiddin forming a new government with the support of Umno and PAS, and a rift between Muhyiddin and party founder Dr Mahathir Mohamad. On Thursday the party terminated the membership of Mahathir and four others.

Hajiji said Sabah PPBM hoped that Muhyiddin and Mahathir would “use their wisdom in finding a consensus and resolve the political crisis” in the interest of the country and the people.

