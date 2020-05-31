Upko, PKR accused of being Warisan stooges

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah PKR and Upko were accused by an opposition party today of being mere stooges of the Warisan-led Sabah government.

Jalumin Bayogoh, deputy president of Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), said attacks by PKR and Upko leaders on STAR president Jeffrey Kitingan shows that they were only acting as Warisan mouthpieces.

Kitingan had announced a public forum to discuss illegal immigration, but was attacked by Sabah PKR leader Kenny Chua and Upko secretary-general Nelson Wences Anggang.

Jalumin said the attacks were “hypocritical” and “comical” as the pair had not addressed the long-standing issue of illegal immigrants in Sabah but had resorted to defending the Warisan-led state government.

“Not so long ago, Chua had supported the issuance of the Temporary Sabah Pass (PSS) to illegals. Now, he says the solution to the problem is to repatriate them and introduce the Sabah IC.”

Jalumin said both Upko and Sabah PKR also did not object when former federal de facto law minister Liew Vui Keong, from Warisan, openly objected to the issuance of the Sabah IC,” Jalumin said.

Jalumin said the home ministry had stated that the PSS was an initiative of the Warisan-led Sabah government.

He said Upko had sought support for the PSS and its president, Wilfred Madius Tangau, was reported to have said that foreigners would be given citizenships.

Jalumin said Tangau was now jumping on public sentiment after having remained silent earlier.

The Warisan-led government scrapped plans to introduce the PSS after the party lost in the Kimanis by-election and amid mounting criticism.

