We didn’t say we reject Syed Saddiq’s sacking, say Muar PPBM leaders

PETALING JAYA: The Muar PPBM division today disputed a claim that they had rejected Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s sacking from the party.

The 14 division committee members, led by chairman Ahmad Atan, said the members only attended a meeting yesterday with Syed Saddiq out of respect for him.

“We stand firm that all party matters must be based on the constitution. After PPBM announced Syed Saddiq’s termination, we agreed to this stand,” the members said.

Yesterday, it was reported that 21 Muar PPBM division committee members had unanimously rejected the sacking on the grounds that Syed Saddiq was not given the chance to defend himself before the party’s disciplinary board.

“We are declaring our full support for our division leader, Syed Saddiq,” they had said, after meeting the former minister on Saturday.

PPBM secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said the party’s decision to terminate the membership of chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Syed Saddiq and three others was made according to the party’s constitution.

He said the party’s constitution stated that membership would immediately be terminated if the members either leave the party or defect to another party.

Others sacked included Mukhriz Mahathir, Amiruddin Hamzah and Maszlee Malik.

