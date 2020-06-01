Club manager charged with drink driving, punching cop

KUALA LUMPUR: A club manager was charged in two Magistrate’s Courts here today with drink driving and punching a police lance-corporal.

Leng Kar Loon, 38, pleaded not guilty to four charges before magistrates Puteri Nursheila Rahimi and S Mageswary.

Leng, a father of two, was charged in front of Puteri Nursheila with driving a car under the influence, with his blood-alcohol level testing 120mg above the permitted limit of 80mg per 100ml of blood.

He was charged with committing the offence at the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) near Bilion Roundabout in Cheras here at 1am on May 21, under Section 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides for a fine of between RM1,000 and RM6,000, or a maximum 12 months’ imprisonment, if convicted.

Prosecuting officer Abdullah Khazali offered bail at RM8,000 in one surety. Lawyer Tan Kian Peng sought a lower bail, saying Leng earned RM2,500 a month and had to care for his children.

Puteri Nursheila granted bail at RM4,000 in one surety and set July 1 for mention.

Leng also pleaded not guilty to three other charges before magistrate Mageswary.

He was charged with committing criminal violence against traffic policeman Mohd Radhie Md Yatim, 37, by punching and injuring him, under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail term of one year or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

He was also charged with throwing a chair and behaving unruly towards Radhie, under Sections 353 and 90 of the Police Act 1967.

All three offences were said to have been committed at the Jalan Tun HS Lee traffic police station at 1am on May 21.

DPP Hanis Anisha Jamilludin offered bail of RM8,000 in one surety for all three charges, and Tan requested for the amount to be lowered to RM3,000.

The court granted Leng bail of RM3,000 in one surety for all three charges and set July 21 for mention.

