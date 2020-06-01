DAP Youth leader lodges MACC report over alleged offer of govt posts to Umno leaders

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP Youth national secretary Teh Hoong Kiat lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today over an unconfirmed audio clip of PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin allegedly encouraging the promise of government positions in exchange for the crossover of Umno leaders to his party.

“Section 23 of the MACC Act states that any public official who uses his post for offers for himself, his family or those around him is committing a crime.

“I hope investigations will be opened as soon as possible,” he said at the MACC office here.

In the recording which began making the rounds on social media last Saturday, Muhyiddin is purportedly heard offering Umno leaders positions in the Cabinet as well as in government-linked companies.

The recording was allegedly made at a PPBM Supreme Council meeting on Feb 23 – a day before Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister and chairman of the party.

PPBM subsequently pulled out of PH, triggering a political crisis which led to the Agong appointing Muhyiddin as prime minister.

Teh said he would also lodge a report at the Dang Wangi police station later today.

DAP’s legal bureau chairman Ramkarpal Singh, who accompanied Teh, said the first task of the authorities would be to verify the authenticity of the recording.

“If proven true, this would be very serious as offering and receiving positions is a form of gratification amounting to corruption under the MACC Act 2009,” he added.

According to the audio clip, Muhyiddin had encouraged PPBM leaders to try and convince Umno MPs to switch sides. If they succeeded, he was alleged to have said, PPBM would be the largest Malay party in the government.

FMT is awaiting a response from Muhyiddin’s press secretary.

