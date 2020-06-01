Man charged with drink driving in death of food delivery man

KUALA LUMPUR: The car accessory shop assistant who rammed into a food delivery man early this morning was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here for drink driving causing death.

However, Khor Yong Zhang, 21, pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read out by a court interpreter in the presence of magistrate Puteri Nursheila Rahimi.

He was charged with driving a Nissan Grand Almera car under the influence of alcohol exceeding the permitted limit at 161 mg, causing the death of motorcyclist Mohamed Zaili Mohamed, 44, at the Sultan Iskandar Highway heading towards Jalan Tun Razak here at 1.30am.

Khor was charged under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which provides for a fine of between RM8,000 and RM20,000 and a jail term of between three and 10 years upon conviction.

Prosecuting officer Abdullah Khazali offered bail of RM10,000 with one surety as the victim had been dragged for three metres and died at the scene.

Khor was represented by counsel Khairul Amin Abdullah who requested for minimum bail as his client was still young and not from a rich family.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM6,000 with one surety and suspended his licence until the completion of the case.

The court also set July 1 for re-mention.

This morning, it was reported that a drunk driver collided into a motorcyclist, killing him while he was on his way home after delivering food to his wife to sell at the Sultan Iskandar Highway here early today.

