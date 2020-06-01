Man charged with killing Alam Flora supervisor in counter-traffic collision

KUANTAN: A fish wholesaler was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with killing Alam Flora supervisor Irwan Herman Kamarudin, whose car was rammed by another vehicle going against traffic flow at Jalan Pintasan Kuantan last week.

Teoh Kian Peng, 42, indicated that he understood the charge read out to him before magistrate Najwa Hashim.

No plea was recorded since murder cases are under High Court jurisdiction.

Teoh, who is from Tanah Putih here, was charged with committing the offence near a Petronas petrol station at Jalan Pintasan Kuantan here at 9.20pm on May 25 under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nasrul Hadi Abd Ghani offered no bail for the charge which is a non-bailable offence and requested that Teoh be remanded at the Penor prison here while awaiting trial.

“We also request a mention date for the prosecuting team to obtain four reports, namely the post-mortem report, chemistry report, forensics report and a report from Puspakom,” he said.

Teoh was represented by counsel Tay Yi Kuan.

The court set July 8 for re-mention of the case.

Irwan Herman, 41, was killed after his Toyota Yaris collided with a Toyota C-HR four-wheel-drive vehicle driven by a man believed to be under the influence of alcohol.

Initial investigations found that the C-HR had been travelling against traffic flow for about 7km from the slip road heading to Jalan Pintasan Kuantan in Semambu before colliding into the car of Irwan Herman, who was going to Gebeng here for his night shift.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



