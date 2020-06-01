Police crack drug ring run by guards at shopping centre

KEPALA BATAS: Penang police have taken down a drug trafficking syndicate masterminded by shopping centre security guards who used their workplace to store their stash.

Seberang Perai Utara police chief Noorzainy Mohd Noor said five raids were conducted over the weekend, with the arrest of six men and seizure of 39,892 yaba pills with a street value of RM398,500.

“Preliminary investigations found that they got their drug supply from other syndicates before hiding them in the ceiling of the shopping centre. They distribute their stash to their clients at the shopping centre itself and also at entertainment centres around the state,” he said.

Police now are looking for remaining members of the syndicate, he said, while adding that all six suspects have previous drug records as well as tested positive for drug use.

Noorzainy said the brains of the syndicate was the chief security guard of the shopping centre, a man aged 45, who was arrested in a flat at Perai Jaya at 1am yesterday.

He said police from two districts had carried out surveillance over two weeks.

Police first arrested two men aged 25 and 41 in Permatang Sungai Dua at 6pm on Saturday and seized 142 yaba pills before arresting a 40-year-old man in Jalan Sungai Dua who had with him 350 yaba pills, Noorzainy said.

“On the same day at 10pm, police detained a security guard aged 58 in Perai Jaya, Butterworth and seized 400 yaba pills from him,” he told a media conference here today.

Those arrests led police to another raid at a shopping centre in Perai Jaya at 11pm, and there they arrested another security guard before seizing 39,000 yaba pills that had been hidden in the ceiling of the premises.

Meanwhile, Noorzainy said police are looking for two men identified as A. Selvarajoo, 56, and T. Vijayakumar, 57, whose last known address is Jalan Berlian Satu, Bagan Ajam. They are sought as witnesses for a drug-related case at the High Court in George Town in July.

