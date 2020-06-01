PPBM Youth to campaign for probe into LGE allegations

PETALING JAYA: A nationwide campaign will be started by PPBM’s youth wing tomorrow to lodge police reports calling for an investigation into allegations about former finance minister Lim Guan Eng’s actions regarding a businessman’s frozen bank accounts.

Putrajaya PPBM youth chief Haris Faizal said every PPBM youth division would be asked to lodge police complaints based on a report by FMT this morning.

He said youth divisions in Selangor and the Federal Territory will submit a report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission at 12 pm.

After that, a nationwide mobilisation campaign will be carried out. “Every PPBM youth division will be going to (the police) in their own areas,” he told FMT late this evening.

FMT’s report today said Guan Eng had allegedly requested action by the Attorney-General’s Chambers to release a tycoon’s bank accounts, which had been frozen in a money-laundering investigation over funds linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

In response to the report, Lim told Malaysiakini: “Cases which are not within my jurisdiction are referred to the relevant authorities. It is the relevant authorities who have the power to act.”

MACC has confirmed that the bank accounts had been released on the instruction of the Attorney-General at the time.

Lim noted that the MACC had responded to FMT’s report and said MACC should be allowed to carry out their investigations.

