Recoveries outnumber new cases, no deaths

PUTRAJAYA: The Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 115 today, with no new deaths reported by the health ministry.

Thirty-eight new cases were reported, pushing the total number of infected patients nationwide so far to 7,857, with 1,338 active cases.

Of the new patients, 26 were imported cases while 12 were local transmissions. The local cases comprised six Malaysians and six foreigners.

At a press conference today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said eight patients are being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU) with only two needing respiratory assistance.

He said 51 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far to 6,404.

