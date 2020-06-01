Rohingya man flees quarantine centre in Tanjung Rambutan

IPOH: Police are searching for a Rohingya man who is believed to have escaped from a quarantine centre in Tanjung Rambutan here yesterday.

Ipoh district police chief A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the man, Rohim Mohd Zokoria, 27, was missing at 11am when a health ministry staff monitored those in the quarantine block.

Staff searched the block but could not find him,” Asmadi said.

He said Rohim was of a sturdy build and weighed about 65 kg, with short straight black hair, and an estimated height of between 165 to 168 cm.

He had been taken to Slim River hospital on Saturday evening after being detained at a roadblock on the North-South Expressway. He appeared to have Covid-19 symptoms but a screening test was negative and he was sent to the quarantine centre to be kept for 14 days.

He said there were no other details about the man as he did not possess any identification documents and only filled out his name and passport number on a form provided.

The quarantine centre, which houses 57 people, is awaiting swab test results for those detained here, including Rohim.

