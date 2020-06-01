Selangor Umno chief Noh Omar named MISC chairman

By
FMT Reporters
-
Nor Omar is head of Selangor Umno and a former federal minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor Umno chief Noh Omar, who is also a former cabinet minister, has been appointed chairman of the national shipping line MISC Bhd, succeeding Ab. Halim Mohyiddin.

The appointment, effective today, was announced by the company, a 57%-owned subsidiary of Petronas, in a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Bernama reported.

Noh Omar, 62, has been MP for Tanjung Karang for five terms.

He was appointed head of Selangor Umno in April, a position he had also held from 2013-2018. He has also been chairman of the Selangor federal action council from 2014-2016.

Nor Omah served on the federal cabinet from 2008 to 2018, holding the portfolios of entrepreneur and co-operative development; agriculture and agro-based industries; and urban wellbeing, housing and local government.

Ab. Halim, 74, remains on the company’s board as an independent director.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR