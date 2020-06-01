Selangor Umno chief Noh Omar named MISC chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor Umno chief Noh Omar, who is also a former cabinet minister, has been appointed chairman of the national shipping line MISC Bhd, succeeding Ab. Halim Mohyiddin.

The appointment, effective today, was announced by the company, a 57%-owned subsidiary of Petronas, in a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Bernama reported.

Noh Omar, 62, has been MP for Tanjung Karang for five terms.

He was appointed head of Selangor Umno in April, a position he had also held from 2013-2018. He has also been chairman of the Selangor federal action council from 2014-2016.

Nor Omah served on the federal cabinet from 2008 to 2018, holding the portfolios of entrepreneur and co-operative development; agriculture and agro-based industries; and urban wellbeing, housing and local government.

Ab. Halim, 74, remains on the company’s board as an independent director.

