Spouses need permits to visit each other across state lines

PUTRAJAYA: Married couples who are staying apart need to get police permission if they wish to travel between Peninsular Malaysia, and Sabah and Sarawak, to meet each other while the conditional movement control order is in effect, senior minister for security, Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said there was no automatic approval for husbands and wives to meet each other across state lines. “They should get police permission first before buying their air tickets (for inter-state travel),” he told reporters after a special ministerial meeting here today.

Ismail said Sarawak imposed tighter travel restrictions than that enforced in the peninsula. “In Sarawak, even inter-district travel is not allowed except with police permission,” he added.

Inter-state travel remains banned under the movement order which is in effect until June 9, except for emergencies, to attend funerals, go to work, and for married couples who live far apart to meet.

All travel for these other reasons also need police approval, he said.

He also said police arrested 43 people yesterday and issued compound penalties on 356 others for various offences of violating the movement order.

A total of 134 compound notices were issued on inter-state travellers stopped at roadblocks: the highest numbers were in Perak (40), Selangor (29) and Penang (23).

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



