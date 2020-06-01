UMW president and group CEO dies

PETALING JAYA: UMW Holdings Bhd today announced the passing of its president and group CEO Badrul Feisal Abdul Rahim, who was 50 years old at the time of his death.

In a Facebook post, the company said Badrul had died on May 31.

“May he be placed among the pious,” it added.

Badrul was appointed as president and group CEO on Oct 1, 2015.

He initially joined the company as a senior general manager in December 2010.

Prior to that, Badrul served in senior positions in Khazanah Nasional Bhd, Proton, Lotus, DRB-Hicom and Tenaga Nasional Bhd, among others.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



