Vandals smash windscreen of PKR youth chief’s car

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police are investigating the case where Penang PKR Youth chief Fahmi Zainol’s car windscreen was smashed, believed to be by vandals, at his home in Kampung Baru today.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief Shafee Abd Samad said the 28-year-old Fahmi discovered the damage at 9am, with the windscreen of his Toyota Vios car smashed with what is believed to be a brick that was found nearby.

“He claims that he doesn’t owe anyone any money and has no enemies. Since he is active in politics, he fears that certain parties might be unhappy with him. Investigations found that nothing was missing from his car,” Shafee said in a statement today.

Fahmi, who is also a Seberang Perai city councillor, refused to blame any party over the incident and said he would leave it to the police to investigate.

“In my years of involvement in politics, this is the first time such an incident has occurred. If it was meant to scare me, then it’s an extreme and outdated action,” he said.

