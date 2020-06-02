Bukit Jalil records highest number of Covid-19 cases

PETALING JAYA: Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur remains the district with the most Covid-19 cases (283), a health ministry infographic shows.

The increase in positive cases there is linked to the Covid-19 cluster at the Bukit Jalil detention centre.

Two other districts with three-digit numbers of cases are Hulu Langat in Selangor (116) and Ibu Kota in Kuala Lumpur (165).

Other active red zones, that is districts with more than 40 Covid-19 cases, are:

Sepang (Selangor)

Rembau (Negeri Sembilan)

Terengganu, Kedah, Perlis and Penang remain Covid-19 green zones with zero active cases.

There are currently 133 green zones with zero active cases nationwide.

To date, 7,857 Covid-19 cases have been recorded with 115 deaths. A total of 6,404 people have recovered while 1,338 are still being treated.

