Cops confirm death of Nepali in lock-up but rule out foul play

PETALING JAYA: Police have ruled out foul play in the death of a Nepali at the Jinjang lock-up in Kuala Lumpur and have classified the case as sudden death.

In confirming the death, which was highlighted by an NGO this morning, Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim said the 37-year-old was detained on May 27 after failing to produce identification documents.

He said the Nepali was to have been remanded until June 10.

“He was found unconscious in his cell. Following investigations by police and the questioning of others in the same cell, we found no criminal element or wrongdoing,” he said in a statement.

The body has been brought to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for post-mortem.

Mazlan said the Nepali Embassy has since been informed.

He, however, said urged those with information to get in touch with investigating officer T Mohaneswaran at 016-446 1605 , or contact the police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the nearest police station.

Earlier today, the NGO Eliminating Deaths and Abuse in Custody Together (EDICT) said Dhan Bahdur died on May 31.

According to its sources, Bahdur was “recorded dead at 8.20am” by a paramedic from the Selayang hospital.

