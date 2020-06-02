Man charged with drink driving, trying to run over cops at roadblock

GEORGE TOWN: A senior citizen alleged to have tried to run over two policemen at a roadblock last week was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with four counts of reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Lim Seong Joo, 63, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before magistrate Nor Azzuin Abd Moati.

On the first count, Lim was charged with obstructing policemen Mohd Shafizan Abd Samad and Muhamad Azaman Mat Saad from discharging their public function by not stopping his car at a roadblock during Ops Mabuk.

He was also charged with using the words “police bodoh” against Abdul Halim Harun with the intention of insulting the modesty of the police officer, an offence under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail term of five years or a fine or both upon conviction.

On the third and fourth counts, Lim was charged under the Road Transport Act with reckless driving and driving a motor vehicle with alcohol concentration above the prescribed limit.

All the offences were allegedly committed at Solok Bayan Indah in Queensbay Bayan Lepas, near here, at 10.30pm on May 30.

Lim was allowed bail of RM4,000 in one surety on each charge and was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court. The court also ordered his driving licence to be suspended pending disposal of the case.

The court set July 13 for case management.

Deputy public prosecutor Rais Imran Hamid prosecuted, while lawyer A Punithawathi represented Lim.

