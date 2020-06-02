Remaining daycares given green light to reopen

PUTRAJAYA: Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the bulk of daycare centres which had remained closed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) will be allowed to open now that standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been fine-tuned.

He said the SOPs, adjusted by the women, family and community development ministry, had been given the green light by the government.

“Now that the centres are allowed to operate, I hope this will no longer be an issue for working couples,” he said at his daily briefing here today.

He added that operators can refer to the ministry’s website and that of the Social Welfare Department for further information.

Some 304 centres were previously allowed to reopen under basic SOPs while the remaining 6,696 centres remained closed.

