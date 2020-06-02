Use state powers to repatriate illegals, Kitingan tells Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah chief minister has the power to repatriate illegal immigrants without Putrajaya having to instruct the authorities, said Sabah STAR chief Jeffrey Kitingan.

The Keningau MP said Shafie Apdal, who chairs the State Security Council, has the power to instruct the Immigration Department and the National Registration Department to start the deportation process.

“I am surprised by the statement of Azis (Jamman) as he was a deputy home affairs minister before and his party also controls the state government. So I would like to dare Azis to use state powers to send the illegal immigrants back,” he said here today.

Azis, who is the Sepanggar MP and Warisan Youth chief, had recently challenged Kitingan to stick to his words and repatriate the illegal immigrants in the state instead of organising another forum on the illegal immigrant issue.

Azis had also suggested that Kitingan, the Sabah opposition leader and deputy tourism, arts and culture minister, work with current Deputy Home Minister Jonathan Yassin to get the job done.

