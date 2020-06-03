Defence tells why Najib made no report over RM42 million SRC funds

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court in Najib Razak’s SRC International trial today heard that the former prime minister did not make a police report on claims that he took RM42 million from the former 1MDB unit as the authorities had cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Lawyer Harvinderjit Singh also said Najib had publicly denied the allegations when they first surfaced in foreign media in early July 2015.

“He came out to clarify that he did not take the RM42 million for personal gain,” he said in his submission at the close of the defence’s case.

He was responding to the prosecution’s argument that Najib had never lodged a police report on the allegations.

Harvinderjit said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had issued a statement saying it would investigate the issue.

“The attorney-general (AG) at the time (Abdul Gani Patail) also announced in July 2015 that a task force had been set up to probe the RM2.6 billion found in Najib’s private accounts,” he added.

The defence is contending that the RM42 million was part of the RM2.6 billion said to have come from the Saudi royal family.

Harvinderjit said Bank Negara Malaysia was also aware that Najib had received the RM2.6 billion, and that photocopies of letters were produced by fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho.

MACC also issued a statement saying it had met and identified the donor, he said.

It was also reported that MACC had recorded Najib’s statement in December 2015.

Harvinderjit said Gani’s successor, Mohamed Apandi Ali, cleared Najib of any wrongdoing in January 2016 after nearly six months of investigation into the RM2.6 billion.

He also said there was “insufficient evidence” to implicate Najib and refused to assist MACC investigators in obtaining documents and statements from abroad as part of their probe under the mutual legal assistance initiative.

MACC investigating officer Rosli Husain who turned witness for the prosecution said last year that he had referred the updated investigation papers to Apandi on three occasions between March 2016 and July 2017, but that no charges were filed.

Rosli said he had finally submitted the paper along with his recommendations to Apandi’s successor, Tommy Thomas, on June 12, 2018.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering over SRC International funds amounting to RM42 million.

The Pekan MP was charged with committing the offences at AmIslamic Bank Bhd in Jalan Raja Chulan and the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya between Aug 17, 2011, and Feb 10, 2015.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



