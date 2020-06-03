Ex-MP Rafizi completes sentence for leaking 1MDB details

PETALING JAYA: Former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli has completed his two-year good behaviour bond for leaking details of the 1MDB audit report in a press conference at the Parliament building, bringing an end to the case which had dragged on since 2016.

The non-custodial sentence, imposed on June 1, 2018, was handed down by a three-member bench which also ordered Rafizi to post bail of RM10,000 with one surety.

This was after Rafizi withdrew his appeal against the conviction for possessing the report, which had been classified under the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

He only appealed to reduce the 18-month jail term imposed by the High Court.

PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasir, who was Rafizi’s bailor, said the bond sentence had ended on Monday.

“I never doubted his resolve to stand for the truth,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

“We should learn from his suffering in order to combat corruption and abuse of power.”

On Nov 14, 2016, the trial court sentenced Rafizi to 36 months in jail over two charges of possessing page 98 of the 1MDB audit report and revealing the contents of the report in a press conference at the Parliament building.

The court ordered him to serve the two 18-month sentences concurrently.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



