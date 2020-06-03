‘No such thing as a Hajiji or Musa group in Sabah’

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah PPBM deputy chief Masidi Manjun has denied the existence of two rival camps in the party — a group loyal to former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman and the other to state PPBM party chief Hajiji Noor.

The Karanaan MP said the two men are good friends and the idea that Hajiji would backstab Musa did not arise.

Masidi, who is also good friends of both men, said this in denying a report that Musa and Hajiji were eyeing the top post of chief minister in the state.

“This is a speculative report intended to drive a wedge, not only between the two parties, but also between two good friends.

“The issue of Hajiji backstabbing Musa doesn’t even arise,“ he told FMT here today.

The report claimed there was speculation that the Warisan-led Sabah government would collapse due to crossovers of assemblymen in July.

It also claims that Apas assemblyman Abu Bakar Titingan headed the Musa faction in Sabah PPBM and that he had been collecting statutory declarations from state opposition reps that they are on Musa’s side.

Hajiji’s group was not happy with this, the report alleged.

Musa is the sole Umno assemblyman in the state assembly and is at present awaiting the court appeal on his claim to be Sabah’s rightful chief minister against Warisan chief Shafie Apdal.

Masidi made it clear the post of Sabah chief minister is not vacant.

Meanwhile, Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar also rubbished the report, adding the ties between leaders from both parties remained good.

Sabah PPBM was established in April 2019 with mostly former Sabah Umno leaders who left in December 2018.

The group was led by Hajiji.

