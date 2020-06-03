Pay outstanding salaries before offering new VSS, Nufam tells Malindo Air

PETALING JAYA: The National Union of Flight Attendants Malaysia (Nufam) today urged local-based airline Malindo Air to pay some 100 staff members the salaries owed to them before offering any new voluntary separation schemes (VSS), in the wake of an internal memo on the matter allegedly issued on May 29.

In a statement, Nufam said it had received numerous complaints from employees who had stopped working before the movement control order was enforced on March 18.

It also spoke of workers whose contracts were supposed to end in 2023 but which were allegedly terminated due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Malindo Air should pay any arrears to workers before undergoing a new VSS,” it said.

“This is unfair as some of them have not been paid since February.”

Until the airline did so, Nufam said, the labour department should not approve any new VSS applications.

FMT has contacted Malindo Air and is awaiting a response and confirmation of the memo which is said to announce a new round of VSS.

